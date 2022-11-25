Come to the app side: Eidetic, Elevate and more.. top picks of the week

Eidetic

It uses a concept known as spaced repetition to help you remember anything from vital phone digits to interesting words or information. Selecting elements with context and purpose, such as your loved one's phone number, bank account information, or a new quotation worth repeating, differs from other brain-training apps. Notifications let you know when it's time to test yourself, and they space them out over time to help you recall the information.

Available: Android and iOS

Elevate

Peak's strong competitor Elevate offers comparable crisp visuals and straightforward, approachable mini-games for you to pit your wits against. There are more than 30 here testing mental abilities such as memory, concentration, math, comprehension, and others. The programme wants you to log in frequently so it can track your "streaks" on a calendar and adjust the difficulty levels as you get better.

Available: Android and iOS

Lumosity

This popular programme is divided into sessions of three games according to your objectives: memory, attention, problem solving, processing speed, or thinking flexibility. The games are always different and are played against the clock. Users can track progress and compare their performance with others, and developers claim that just one session per day can enhance mental skills.

Available: Android and iOS

Peak

It is the classiest brain-training app on the market, featuring a well-rounded selection of mini-games on topics like memory, language, mental agility, and more. With more than 30 games in total, there is enough diversity to prevent your daily session from feeling tedious. The free version of the app contains a tonne of activities, but a monthly membership lets you access all the games whenever you want, customises your daily ‘workouts’, and provides more stats. It keeps your mind active by challenging it and helps you enhance your critical thinking.

Available: Android and iOS