Come to the app side: Marco Polo and Marvel Snap... Top picks of the week

Marco Polo

Marco Polo combines the best of texting, social media and video chats - all in one private, easy to use app. It’s different from typical social media apps because Marco Polo is real, trusted and built to be good for you. Unlike many apps, Marco Polo does not sell user data for advertising. Marco Polo isn't about likes or social comparisons. This is an app that parents actually want their family to use.

Available: iOS, Android

Marvel Snap

Marvel snap unleashes the complete MARVEL multiverse into a fast-paced, adrenaline-pumping, strategic card battler. Assemble your team from Super Heroes and Villains, collect endless card art variants, and experience super-powered play — all in just three minutes. Play your cards at 50+ different locations from across the Marvel Universe, each with iconic game-changing abilities. From Asgard to Wakanda, new locations are introduced weekly to put your creative problem-solving skills to the test.

Available: iOS, Android, Steam