Come to the app side: Memorado — Brain Games and Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures... Top picks of the week

Memorado — Brain Games

This free app guarantees an improvement in focus, response time, and memory. It was created by neuroscientists and has 450 stages across 15 games. You can challenge your buddies to a brain duel to see who is the smartest with its multiplayer feature. Regularly scheduled scientific evaluations will demonstrate your abilities and place you in relation to other users. The application claims helps you strengthen your memory and increase brain connectivity, according to neuroscientists.

Available: iOS and Android

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures

Create your very own Barbie DreamHouse experience. Engage in fun activities like baking, cooking, dancing, makeovers, home design, fashion, nail salon, hair salon, mini games or epic pool parties. Explore Malibu in Barbie’s pink convertible or dress her and her friends in fashion-forward looks to get picture ready. This is a fun game for all Barbie lovers.

Available: iOS and Android