5 grocery apps of the week

JioMart

It is one of the supermarket essentials and daily necessities apps designed to assist people in making quick online grocery purchases. With the JioMart grocery delivery app, you can order any type of delivery of groceries, including Indian spices, frozen foods, snack items, sanitary products, and home care necessities, with just one swipe.

Available: Android and iOS

Bigbasket

This app allows you to compare brands within the same category. The app's finest feature is its no-questions-asked return policy, which enables you to seek a refund for any item you don't like. Throughout the return process, no questions will be asked of you. In addition, 10% of your order will be refunded if it does not arrive within the specified time frame.

Available: Android and iOS

Grofers

Grofers allowsyou to take a virtual grocery trip around your neighbourhood and have groceries delivered right to your door. The products are available from a range of stores and will be delivered at the same time. You can now order from a store within a six-kilometer radius of your current location. This app allows you to search through a variety of brands and find the best prices on fruits and vegetables. Grofers makes grocery shopping enjoyable and economical.

Available: Android and iOS

Read Also 5 best editing apps of the week

Blinkit

This grocery delivery app that delivers groceries within 10 to 30 minutes. It also promises the replacement guarantee and provides genuine products. You can have groceries delivered to your home within a certain time frame. This app also delivers a single item from nearby grocery stores.

Available: Android and iOS

Nature’s Basket

This app is ideal if you want to improve your lifestyle or work on your fitness. It offers the lowest cost for grocery delivery. The app offers a well-curated collection of everyday consumer goods. There are veggies, healthy pastries, fresh snacks, weight-loss meals, and custom-made gifts. Most of the goods they sell are imported, and they are of excellent quality. You can find a limited variety of local brands available.

Available: Android and iOS

Read Also 5 best diet apps to help you eat healthy

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)