4 suggestions to reduce carbon footprint for environment lovers | FPJ

Travel is literally world-expanding, but it comes with built-in environmental costs. You can roam across the globe without causing much harm to your environment by reducing your carbon footprints. Travelling requires transportation and thus, emission of harmful gases.

Here are a few suggestions that will help you protect nature while you are enjoying your vacations:

1. Visit places with good public transport services

Avoid taking rental cars as these cars release just under half a pound of carbon dioxide per passenger mile traveled. On the other hand, rail transit releases less than half as much carbon per passenger mile, making it far less emission intensive. Choose to visit destinations with robust public train networks.

2. Rent an electric vehicle

It will help reduce the emissions of air pollutants and is eco-friendly.

3. Slow travelling

Slow travel promotes connecting with local culture and people. Rather than spending money on fossil fuels, take a local class or tour. It can offer a richer and more relaxing experience.

4. Carpooling

A single-occupancy car emits almost half a pound of carbon dioxide per passenger mile. The number will multiply with the number of passengers, meaning the more passengers, the more emissions with everyone using a private vehicle.

Environmentally conscious people can go for car-pooling to reduce harmful gas emissions. It is budget friendly too.

You can always choose destinations that offer public transportation and for places, if that is not possible; you can always rent an EV or travel in groups to reduce the impact. You can even consider embracing slow travel for an overall rich experience- personal and environmental.