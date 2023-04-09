Thinking where to go for a summer vacation? 7 must visit Indian destinations during April-May 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 09, 2023
Andaman and Nicobar Islands: are known for their white-sand beaches and palm lined shorelines along with one of the greatest underwater biodiversity housing corals and sea dwellers
Khajjiar: is located in Himachal Pradesh and is known as 'Mini Switzerland' because of its lush green and mesmerising landscape. It is a great place for adventure lovers where you can partake in paragliding, horse riding, trekking, and zorbing
Coorg: in Karnataka is popularly known as the 'Scotland of India' and is abundant with lush natural beauty, waterfalls and coffee plantations makes it a must visit place
Kasauli: If you are a trekking enthusiast you can always plan for trekking here. Also, if you are looking for peace and fresh air and want to stay away from crowd; Kasauli is the place to be
Coonoor: in Tamil Nadu has the beauty of tea plantations, valleys, ravines and waterfalls all around and is surrounded by Nilgiri Hills. A ride on the toy train must top the list which offers indescribable views of the valley. You can also do trekking and hiking here
Gangtok: is also known as the land of monasteries. It has emerged as a major Buddhist pilgrimage center and is a beautiful cosmopolitan town that offers a mix of cultures, natural attractions and the best environment for perfect summer holidays
Kalimpong in West Bengal: is located near Darjeeling at an altitude of 1200 metres above sea level. It is famous for its gardens, natural lakes and majestic mountain ranges. The place is good for people who love adventure and to explore temple
