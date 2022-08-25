PCRA's Conservation Story trends on Twitter; here's why

#Conservation Story PCRA India |

We all need to follow carpooling, switching off tap, fans and lights and minimise usage of plastic bags and products to save our environment. It is better to carry a reusable bag every time we go for shopping.

Reuse plastic products as much as you can like plastic bottles while switch to solar energy as much as you can.

Use bicycles | pcra.org

The Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) on Thursday shared a series of tweets where it explained various ways to conserve the environment.

Twitterati were happy with the initiative by PCRA and reacted positively towards it, here are some of their reactions:

This is a great and new initiative for the country and for the environment.

Hey everyone, just be prepared for this significant news today. Everyone was amazed after seeing this, therefore you should see it



Twitterati had some excellent suggestions too:

When we plan our routes where we have to travel, it reduces fuel and as well as time. Walk instead of using your two-wheelers or four-wheelers to go to the nearest spot. Good for your health and wealth.

Also, make sure to clean your car air filter regularly to conserve fuel as dust blockage in air filter increases the fuel mileage.

Energy Conservation

Switch off when not in use..

Energy is life conserve it..

Saving Energy Is Generating Energy..

They also suggested Rain Water Harvesting.

We need to reduce our carbon footprints by using renewable sources of energy.

. If all of us, follow these steps and use these natural resources wisely, we can definitely save our natural resources.