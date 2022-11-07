BPSC APO Mains Admit Card 2022: Here's how to Download

Bihar Public Service Commission has invited applications for the hiring of Assistant Prosecution Officer | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

About the BPSC APO Mains Admit Card 2020:

Bihar Public Service Commission has invited applications for the hiring of Assistant Prosecution Officer in February 2020. Their were total 553 Posts were called in all over Bihar. It was very good opportunity for the Law Graduate Students those who have qualified Preliminary Examination are eligible for this BPSC APO Examination, 2020.

IMPORTANT DATES:

Date of Mains Examination – 12 To 15 November 2022

VACANCY DETAILS:

Exam Name – BPSC APO Recruitment 2020

Number of Vacancy – 553 Posts

STATUS OF ADMIT CARD:

Available

MODE OF EXAMINATION:

Document Verification

Details of BPSC APO Mains Admit Card 2020:

Bihar Publics Service Commission APO Written Examination is scheduled Soon. Bihar Public Service Commission will upload Admit Card very soon for that purpose candidates are required to keep visiting the portal; frequently. By providing their valid credentials candidates will be able to download their Admit Card.

Candidates can download their Admit Card from the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in

Instruction for Downloading BPSC APO Pre Admit Card 2020:

1. In order to download their BPSC APO Pre Exam Admit Card candidates need to go to the link provided below.

2. After getting the link candidates need to click it for downloading their BPSC APO Pre Exam Admit Card.

3. Candidates will be redirected to the Login Page here they are require to provide their following details-:

Registration No/Roll No

DOB/Password

Captcha Code(if specified)

4. By providing their details appropriately candidates will be able to download their BPSC APO Pre Exam Admit Card.

