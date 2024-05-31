World No Tobacco Day: About 40 Per Cent Of Total Head & Neck Cancer Case Victims Are Youth |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore, celebrated for its cleanliness, is now grappling with a serious public health issue as tobacco use surges among its youth. On the eve of World No Tobacco Day, city doctors raised the issue of shopkeepers selling tobacco products to minors, openly flouting the law, contributing to a worrying increase in addiction among young people. ‘This lack of enforcement has led to a rise in cancer cases, with 40 per cent of patients being youths.

Moreover, the Government Cancer Hospital has seen a rise in cancer cases from 2,412 in 2020 to 3,234 in 2023, with over 5k new cases reported annually including private hospitals as well,’ the doctors said. District administration and various social organisations run annual awareness campaigns about the dangers of tobacco, but consumption rates continue to rise. Warning labels and public health messages have proven ineffective, particularly among young women, who are increasingly succumbing to tobacco addiction.

This trend not only increases cancer risks but also leads to other health issues, such as infertility among women. Dr Dilip Acharya, national chairman of Indian Medical Association’s Cancer and Tobacco Control Committee, said tobacco is a major cause of numerous cancers, including oral, lung, esophageal, stomach and blood cancers.

‘Tobacco consumption is also linked to diseases like asthma, blindness and coronary heart disease. The tobacco industry targets youth to ensure lifelong profits, perpetuating addiction. With over 7k toxic chemicals in tobacco smoke, smoking reduces life expectancy by an average of ten years,’ he added.

Urgent need for action

Dr Acharya added that stricter enforcement of tobacco regulations is essential, along with more effective public awareness campaigns. ‘Engaging healthcare professionals in tobacco control initiatives can enhance public education on severe health risks associated with tobacco use. Protecting the youth from tobacco addiction is crucial for ensuring the future health and well-being of the community,’ he added.