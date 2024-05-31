MP: Kolar Six-Lane Project Drags On Commuters For Second Consecutive Year, Another Monsoon of Struggle on Board

Arial view of dug-up part of Kolar six lane |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): For the second consecutive year, the delayed Kolar six-lane project promises another difficult monsoon for residents. The dug-up patches on the stretch will be detrimental for commuters during the rainy season.

The people living in residential areas along the Kolar six-lane stretch were hoping that they would not have to face the harrowing experience they endured last year while commuting on the under-construction road with trenches and dug-up patches.

They believed the authorities would finish the work before the monsoon. But because of the delay in the project completion, the residents will have to undergo the ordeal once again this monsoon.

Even the approach roads, which are in bad shape, have been closed to traffic. Residents have demanded that the administration ensure the long stretch of road, which has been dug up for construction under the Kolar six-lane project, is repaired before the monsoon hits the city. Commuting on the stretch poses a grave risk to commuters, especially during rains.

The Rs 222 crore project was launched in 2022, and the work was scheduled to finish by October 2023 before the Assembly polls. However, the authorities have missed the deadline by around a year, as the project is far from completion. The construction of the 16 km six-lane cement concrete road is underway between Kolar Guest House, Bhopal, and Kalkheda Kalapani.

Because of the project, even the approach lanes have been blocked, disrupting the entire traffic in the area. The monsoon is likely to hit MP by mid-June.

Work on dug-up patches by June 4

'All dug-up patches in the entire stretch will be constructed by June 4. Instructions have been issued to complete the construction work before the onset of monsoon. People need not have to worry as we are regularly monitoring the work.' -- Rameshwar Sharma , MLA, Huzur (Kolar)

Project deadline extended till June end

'The deadline of the project has been extended till June end. So the construction will be completed by the end of the month. Delay is due to encroachment or else the work would have been completed within the stipulated time. Encroachments have been a major concern.' -- Arvind Bhadauria, engineer, PWD

Driving problematic on dug-up stretch

'At least the stretch along Danish Kunk and that from Bansal Hospital to LN Medical college should be constructed before the onset of monsoon as they witness heavy traffic. Driving on the stretch will become very problematic for the commuters.' -- Ajay Devnani, Gen secy BCCI