Why did Rhea Chakraborty ask for CBI probe for Sushant Singh Rajput's death

This is like howling foul when you are getting checked and cross-checked by the authorities and are gradually feeling the heat. Exactly a month of Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death, Rhea Chakraborty who never came out publicly with her relationship with Rajput when the actor was alive is now pleading the Union Home Minister to initiate a CBI probe into Rajput’s murder and she has referring herself to as his ‘Girl Friend’, for the first time.

She wrote "Respected @amitshahofficial sir, I'm Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice, I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter. I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely, Rhea Chakraborty #satyamevajayate."

In the meantime, she neither met Rajput’s bereaved family in Patna nor uttered anything about the actor. Sources have it that Rhea has a lavish lifestyle despite the fact that she did not have any noticeable work in bollywood or any where that could be showcased.

It is learnt that after quizzing Aditya Chopra on 'Paani', the Mumbai Police was now set to call Rhea to learn about all her expenses beared by Rajput. The actress will be questioned the second time in the case. She was grilled at Bandra Police station for over nine hours previously.

Sources have it that Rhea went to Europe for an advertisement shoot and the expenses for which were heavily met by Sushant. Even as Rhea had purchased the flight tickets, Sushant managed all her other expenses.