Kangana Ranaut will return her Padma Shri if she is unable to prove claims on Sushant Singh Rajput's death

The ‘Queen’ actress during an interaction with Republic TV named Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, and film critic Rajeev Masand, urging that they should be called for questioning.

She said, "I am not saying that anyone wanted Sushant to die, but definitely doomed. These people are emotional vultures. They want to see people lynch themselves. To date, Mahesh Bhatt is selling Parveen Babi's illness in so many versions through his films. Why is Mumbai Police not summoning — Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar, Rajeev Masand? These 4 people. Why, because they are powerful?"

"Sushant's family shouldn't be harassed because these people are too powerful. These people aren't even summoned. Mumbai Police investigation is a complete sham. I have said no to Bhansali's Padmaavat but he hasn't done anything vengeful. He doesn't gang up on anyone but he's being summoned. Shekhar Kapur, a God-like figure in the industry is being summoned,” she added.

Earlier this month, Kangana's team had denied that the actress was called in by the Mumbai Police. Her team had tweeted on July 2, "Ms #KanganaRanaut hasn't received any such request from @MumbaiPolice yet, but as and when she does, she is more than willing to co-operate."

Sushant committed suicide on June 14 by hanging himself at his Bandra residence. He was 34.