Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Bandra cops quiz Aditya Chopra for 3 hrs in Versova

To avoid media glare, the Bandra police went to Versova police station and recorded filmmaker-cum chairman of Yash Raj Films (YRF) Aditya Chopra's statement on Saturday in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case.

The police had called Chopra for enquiries regarding the contract signed between Rajput and YRF. The police recorded Chopra’s statement regarding filmmaker Shekhar Kapur's directorial venture Paani, featuring Rajput in the lead, which was shelved after YRF backed out.

According to the police, Chopra's statement was recorded at Versova police station to avoid the paparazzi. Chopra visited the police station on Saturday morning and left after three hours. “We wanted to know the reasons why the actor ended his contract with YRF,” said an officer from Bandra police station.

"In his statement, Chopra said that he himself recommended Sushant for the film saying he is a good actor. However, the project could not go ahead due to creative differences between the film's director Kapur and Chopra,” said the officer.

Rajput committed suicide in his apartment at Bandra by hanging himself on June 14.The police investigating team has so far recorded statements of over 34 people, including family, friends, co-stars and domestic help of the deceased actor. The cops are investigating allegations that professional rivalry, apart from clinical depression, drove Rajput to end his life.

Kapur, who is presently in Uttarakhand, had earlier sent his statement to the police over e-mail. However, the Mumbai Police have asked him to be physically present to record his statement.

Statements of Rajput’s close friend Rhea Chakraborty, Sanjana Sanghi and YRF's casting director Shanoo Sharama have been recorded so far. Chakraborty has demanded a CBI probe into the actor's death. Dismissing her demand for a CBI probe, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Friday that the Mumbai Police was capable of handling the matter.