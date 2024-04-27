Mumbai Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Uddhav Thackeray Promises Unprecedented Support To Congress

Uddhav Thackeray | File

Reaffirming the adage that the political sands are ever-shifting, Uddhav Thackeray, who was once staunchly anti-Congress, on Friday pledged to vote for the grand old party, a first in his life. He made the statement, which will give more ammo to his rivals, when Varsha Gaikwad, the Congress' nominee for the Mumbai north central seat, met him at his residence to seek his blessings.

The Thackeray clan, especially Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, have bitterly contested against Congress several times in the past. However, the state's political landscape underwent a seismic shift when Uddhav shook hands with the Congress and the undivided NCP, forming the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition.

Uddhav Thackeray's Support For Priyanka Gaikwad In Mumbai North Central

Uddhav's residence 'Matoshree' is located in Bandra East, which falls in the Mumbai north central constituency. While the Thackeray family, including Aaditya Thackeray, have been fervently appealing to the voters to choose 'flaming torch', the former chief minister has decided to hold the 'hand' (party symbol) of Congress in Gaikwad's constituency.

Congratulating the city Congress chief on securing the poll ticket, Uddhav extended his “full cooperation” to her. When queried about voting for a Congress candidate first-time ever, he said, “It is true that I will vote for 'hand' but it has held 'flaming torch'. After winning the election, we will together blow 'tutari' (Sharad Pawar's party symbol).

Mumbai Election Strategy And Confidence In Winning All Six Seats

When asked if Gaikwad was disappointed on being fielded from Mumbai north central as she wished to contest from Mumbai south central, Uddhav asserted, “She is not disappointed. Being the Mumbai Congress chief, she can contest elections anywhere in the city. We will send her to the parliament, so she can stop changing the constitution and dictatorship in the country.” Speaking about the Congress' 'discontent' regarding the Sangli seat, he quipped 'Sangli aahe Changli' (everything is fine in Sangli).

Exuding confidence that her party will win all six seats in Mumbai, Gaikwad said, “I have been in this constituency for the last 10 months. I am well aware of it. I will campaign strongly in Mumbai so that the Congress can win all the six seats. The MVA will win seats like it had won in 2004.”