WFH & Start-up India: 70% IT professionals hired for 'work from home', 35% cut in salary

Indore: Information Technology (IT) companies are now hiring students for only ‘Work From Home’ (WFH). Since it is WFH only, the salaries offered to students has been slashed by 35 per cent, giving companies a dual advantage.

Cashing in on the opportunities, students can also take on multiple positions in different firms and even run their start-up while being employed as WFH. Approximately 50 to 70 per cent jobs offered to engineers are now WFH based, said Dr Rakesh Saxena, director, Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science.

Similar trends are reported by other private technical institutes. On the plus side, most students who were seeking jobs after engineering have received a job offer.

A recent separate survey of firms from the Survey of Business Uncertainty with the Atlanta Federal Reserve and the University of Chicago indicated that the share of working days spent at home is expected to increase fourfold from pre-COVID levels, from 5 per cent to 20 per cent.

Further, a report from Naukri portal said that employers hiring people for work from homes has increased by 3 times, i.e. 300 per cent compared to the time prior to the lockdown.

Hence, the number of people WFH might become the new way of work and employment for present and future generations. To understand its implications, we bring an overall view of the situation with pros and cons, as analysed by experts.