Bhopal: Carry on with your work from home in Jungle resorts of Madhya Pradesh!

BHOPAL: Imagine yourself lying in the lap of nature and having the relaxed 'me-time' with music and your favorite food. I guess it feels relieving to have a vacation like this. But your work-from-home has grounded you at home? Not anymore!

Madhya Pradesh tourism has recently launched “Workation” -a concept of vacation alongside work- where one can carry on with his regular work with plenty of free time to travel around, bond with one another, enjoy nature etc.

Madhya Pradesh tourism is offering this concept in numerous Jungle resorts like White Tiger Forest Lodge, (Bandhavgarh), Kipling's Court (Pench National Park), Bison Retreat, Satpura National Park, Champak Bungalow in Pachmarhi, Sailani Island (Omkareshwar).

All these hotels and resorts are situated at stellar locations with panoramic views of meadows all around. They are equipped with essential facilities like high-speed internet connectivity, power backup, comfortable stay, medical and first aid facility, healthy and fresh food, beverages, room service following all the essential guidelines, norms and protocols with regards to safety, hygiene, sanitization etc.

People can pick their favorite destination and package and stay at the hotels/resorts enjoy the scenic beauty, be engaged in fun-loving activities like a nature trail, trekking, bird watching etc.