Teji Mandi: Why is work from home not here to stay? A human, social and economical perspective

When the pandemic struck, work from home (WFH) was received with much fanfare. Companies were counting on saving rent/transportation costs. Convenience and time-saving factors kept the employees happy. Companies also recorded high productivity gains in the initial stage.

Euphoria dying down?

After the initial hype, the frenzy around WFH now seems to be abating. In countries where Covid-19 is under control, the employees are returning to offices. Around 84% of employees in France and ~74% in Germany have returned to their workplaces. China and South Korea are also observing a similar trend.

In India, new deals in office lease/rental space are increasing. It points out that companies are expecting a similar trend here as well. Interestingly, the IT sector, the champion of WFH, seems to be at the forefront of signing these new deals.

Various media reports have confirmed the trend. Cognizant has rented 3.5-lakh sq ft at DLF IT park in Kolkata. Walmart Labs is looking to lease 2,50,000 square feet space in Chennai. Paytm is also searching for office space in Noida and Bengaluru.

ANSR has leased 3 lakh sq ft office space from Embassy Office Parks in Bengaluru. Microsoft, Intel and E&Y are also looking to close similar deals. Indian IT major TCS has also announced its grand leasing plan in Pune and greater Mumbai regions.