West Central Railway To Run 40 Trips of Durga Puja, Diwali & Chhath Puja Special Trains; Check Full List & Route

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Railway Administration has decided to run special trains for the convenience of passengers in view of the additional passenger traffic during the upcoming festivals Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath festival.

In this series, Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath Puja special trains are being run for the convenience of passengers in view of the additional passenger traffic on West Central Railway.

These special trains will have air-conditioned class, sleeper class and general class coaches.

It has been decided to run 40 trips of Puja special trains between Rewa-Rani Kamalapati-Rewa, Rani Kamalapati-Danapur-Rani Kamalapati and Jabalpur-Danapur-Jabalpur.

Whose details are as follows:-

1. Rewa-Rani Kamalapati-Rewa Superfast Special Train (12 trips): 02190 Weekly Special Train will depart from Rewa every Saturday from October 05 to Novermber 09 at 12:30 pm and will reach Rani Kamalapati at 21:15 pm on the same day. (06 trips)

Similarly, 02189 Weekly Special Train will depart from Rani Kamalapati every Saturday from October 05 to November 09 at 22:15 pm and will reach Rewa at 07:20 am the next day. (06 trips

Stoppage include Satna, Maihar, Katni Mudwara, Damoh, Sagar, Bina and Vidisha.

2. Rani Kamlapati-Danapur-Rani Kamlapati Express Special Train (12 services): 01661 Express Special train will depart from Rani Kamlapati every Saturday and Tuesday from October 26 to November 12 at 14:25 pm and reach Danapur at 08:45 am the next day. (06 trips)

Similarly, 01662 Express Special train will depart from Danapur every Sunday and Wednesday from October 27 to November 13 at 11:45 am and reach Rani Kamlapati at 07:40 am the next day. (06 trips)

The Stoppage include Narmadapuram, Itarsi, Pipariya, Gadarwara, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Sihora Road, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar and Ara.

3. Jabalpur-Danapur-Jabalpur Express Special Train (16 trips ): 01705 Express Special train will depart from Jabalpur every Wednesday and Friday from October 23 to November 15 at 19:35 pm and will reach Danapur at 08:45 am the next day. (08 trips)

01706 Express Special train will depart from Danapur every Thursday and Saturday from October 24 to November 16 at 11:45 am and will reach Jabalpur at 00:10 midnight the next day. (08trips)

Stoppage include Sihora Road, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar and Ara.