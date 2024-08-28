 MONSOON FURY: Heavy Rains In Gujarat Disrupt Rail Services; 9 Trains, Including Rajdhani Express, Cancelled
Waterlogging on ITA bridge number 561 of Vadodara railway division has led to cancellation of nine trains passing through Ratlam division, including Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani Express.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 11:21 PM IST
Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rainfall in Vadodara, Gujarat, has severely disrupted railway services.

Among the affected trains are:

1. Train number 12925, Mumbai Central Amritsar Express, scheduled from Mumbai on August 28;

2. Train number 12917, Bandra Terminus Haridwar Express, scheduled from Bandra Terminus;

3. Train number 12951, Mumbai Central New Delhi Rajdhani Express, scheduled from Mumbai Central;

4. Train number 09324, Indore Pune Special, scheduled from Indore;

5. Train number 19575, Okha Nathdwara Express, scheduled from Okha on August 28;

6. Train number 19576, Nathdwara Okha Express, scheduled from Nathdwara on August 29;

7. Train number 09323, Pune Indore Special, scheduled from Pune on August 29;

8. Train number 12952, New Delhi Mumbai Central Rajdhani Express, scheduled from New Delhi;

9. Train number 12926, Amritsar Mumbai Central Express, scheduled from Amritsar on August 30.

Additionally, the route of train number 12432, Nizamuddin Trivandrum Express, scheduled from Nizamuddin on August 28, has been altered. It will now run via Nagda-Ujjain-Sant Hirdaram Nagar-Khandwa-Manmad-Igatpuri-Kalyan. Passengers are advised to check the latest updates before planning their journeys.

