 Train Schedule Affected Due To Non-Interlocking Work At Umaria Station; Check Details Below
Train number 18233 Indore-Bilaspur Narmada Express leaving from Indore upto September 5 will remain cancelled.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 06:54 PM IST
article-image
Train Schedule Affected Due To Non-Interlocking Work At Umaria Station

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Railway Administration will carry out non-interlocking work at Madhya Pradesh's Umaria station under Bilaspur Division of South East Central Railway.

During this work, the operation of some passenger trains will be affected. The details of the cancelled trains passing through Bhopal Division during this work are as follows.

MP August 29 Weather Update: Heavy Rain Predicted In State From September 1; Rising Temperatures In...
article-image

Trains cancelled from initial dates passing through WCR:-

 1) Train number 18233 Indore-Bilaspur Narmada Express leaving from Indore upto September 5 will remain cancelled.

2) Train number 18234 Bilaspur-Indore Narmada Express leaving from Bilaspur upto 05 September 2024 will remain cancelled.

3) Train number 18213 Durg-Ajmer Express leaving from Durg on  September 1 will remain cancelled.

4) Train number 18214 Ajmer-Durg Express leaving from Ajmer on  September 2  will remain cancelled.

