Train Schedule Affected Due To Non-Interlocking Work At Umaria Station; Check Details Below | Represtentative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Railway Administration will carry out non-interlocking work at Madhya Pradesh's Umaria station under Bilaspur Division of South East Central Railway.

During this work, the operation of some passenger trains will be affected. The details of the cancelled trains passing through Bhopal Division during this work are as follows.

Trains cancelled from initial dates passing through WCR:-

1) Train number 18233 Indore-Bilaspur Narmada Express leaving from Indore upto September 5 will remain cancelled.

2) Train number 18234 Bilaspur-Indore Narmada Express leaving from Bilaspur upto 05 September 2024 will remain cancelled.

3) Train number 18213 Durg-Ajmer Express leaving from Durg on September 1 will remain cancelled.

4) Train number 18214 Ajmer-Durg Express leaving from Ajmer on September 2 will remain cancelled.