Diversion Of 26 Trains Extended Till Oct 20; Check Full List & Route

Upgradation Work At Prayagraj Junction Extends Diversion Period Of 26 Trains; Check Full List Below

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Due to upgradation work at Prayagraj Junction, the duration of diverted trains has been extended. During the extended period, diverted trains will have a temporary halt at Prayagraj Chheoki station

Diverted trains from the initial dates:-

1. Train number 15559 Darbhanga-Ahmedabad Express which was notified till August 09, will now go to its destination via Varanasi-Jivanathpur-Prayagraj Chheoki-Manikpur via the diverted route instead of its scheduled route till October 25. It passes through Satna, Katni Mudwara, Damoh, Sagar, Bina, Ganjbasoda, Vidisha and Sant Hirdaram Nagar stations of WCR.

2. Train number 15560 Ahmedabad-Darbhanga Express which was notified till August 14 will now go to its destination via Manikpur-Prayagraj Chheoki-Jivanathpur-Varanasi on the changed route instead of its scheduled route till October 23. It passes through Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Vidisha, Ganjbasoda, Bina, Sagar, Damoh, Katni Mudwara and Satna stations of WCR.

3. Train number 15018 Gorakhpur-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Kashi Express which was notified till August 15, will now go to its destination via Varanasi-Jivanathpur-Prayagraj Chheoki-Manikpur on the changed route instead of its scheduled route till October 24. It passes through Satna, Katni, Jabalpur and Itarsi stations of WCR.

4. Train number 15017 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Gorakhpur Express, which was notified till August 14, will now go to its destination via Manikpur-Prayagraj Chheoki-Jivanathpur-Varanasi on the changed route instead of its scheduled route till October 23. It passes through Itarsi, Pipariya, Gadarwara, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar and Satna stations of WCR.

5. Train number 15267 Raxaul-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express, which was notified till August 10, will now go to its destination via Varanasi-Jivanathpur-Prayagraj Chheoki-Manikpur on the changed route instead of its scheduled route till October 26. It passes through Satna, Katni, Jabalpur and Itarsi stations of WCR.

6. Train number 15268 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Raxaul Express, which was notified till August 12, will now go to its destination via Manikpur-Prayagraj Chheoki-Jivanathpur-Varanasi through a changed route instead of its scheduled route till October 21. It passes through Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni and Satna stations of WCR.

7. Train number 11037 Pune-Gorakhpur Express, which was notified till August 08 will now go to its destination via Manikpur-Prayagraj Chheoki-Jivanathpur-Varanasi through a changed route instead of its scheduled route till October 24. It passes through Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni and Satna stations of WCR.

8. Train number 11038 Gorakhpur-Pune Express which was notified till August 10, will now go to its destination via Varanasi-Jivanathpur-Prayagraj Chheoki-Manikpur on the changed route instead of its scheduled route till October 26. It passes through Satna, Katni, Jabalpur and Itarsi stations of WCR.

9. Train number 11033 Pune-Darbhanga Express which was notified till August 14, will now go to its destination via Manikpur-Prayagraj Chheoki-Jivanathpur-Varanasi on the changed route instead of its scheduled route till October 23. It passes through Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni and Satna stations of WCR.

10. Train number 11034 Darbhanga-Pune Express which was notified till August 09, will now go to its destination via Varanasi-Jivanathpur-Prayagraj Chheoki-Manikpur via the changed route instead of its scheduled route till October 25. It passes through Satna, Katni, Jabalpur and Itarsi stations of WCR.

11. Train number 18609 Ranchi-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express, which was notified till Augsut 14, will now go to its destination via the changed route via Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction-Mirzapur-Prayagraj Chheoki-Manikpur instead of its scheduled route till October 23. It passes through Satna, Katni, Jabalpur and Itarsi stations of WCR.

12. Train number 18610 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Ranchi Express, which was notified till August 09, will now go to its destination via the changed route via Manikpur-Prayagraj Chheoki-Mirzapur-Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction instead of its scheduled route till October 25. It passes through Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni and Satna stations of WCR.

13. Train number 22131 Pune-Banaras Express which was notified till August 12, will now go to its destination via Manikpur-Prayagraj Chheoki-Jivanathpur-Banaras instead of its scheduled route till October 21. It passes through Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni and Satna stations of WCR.

14. Train number 22132 Banaras-Pune Express which was notified till August 14, will now go to its destination via Banaras-Jivanathpur-Prayagraj Chheoki-Manikpur instead of its scheduled route till October 23. It passes through Satna, Katni, Jabalpur and Itarsi stations of WCR.

15. Train number 19421 Ahmedabad-Patna Express which was notified till August 11, will now go to its destination via Manikpur-Prayagraj Chheoki-Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction instead of its scheduled route till October 20. It passes through Sant Hirdram Nagar, Vidisha, Bina, Sagar, Damoh, Katni Mudwara and Satna stations of WCR.

16. Train number 19422 Patna-Ahmedabad Express which was notified till August 13, will now go to its destination via Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction-Prayagraj Chheoki-Manikpur instead of its scheduled route till October 22. Passes through Satna, Katni Mudwara, Damoh, Sagar, Bina, Vidisha and Sant Hirdaram Nagar stations of WCR.

17. Train number 01025 Dadar-Ballia Express Special, which was notified till August 14, will now go to its destination via Manikpur-Prayagraj Chheoki-Jivanathpur-Varanasi instead of its scheduled route till October 23. Passes through Harda, Itarsi, Rani Kamalapati and Bina stations of WCR.

18. Train number 01026 Ballia-Dadar Express Special, which was notified till August 14, will now go to its destination via Varanasi-Jivanathpur-Prayagraj Chheoki-Manikpur instead of its scheduled route till October 23. Passes through Bina, Rani Kamalapati, Itarsi and Harda stations of WCR.

19. Train number 01027 Dadar-Gorakhpur Express Special, which was notified till August 13, will now go to its destination via Manikpur-Prayagraj Chheoki-Jivanathpur-Varanasi instead of its scheduled route till October 24. Passes through Harda, Itarsi, Rani Kamalapati and Bina stations of WCR.

20. Train number 01028 Gorakhpur-Dadar Express Special, which was notified till August 15, will now go to its destination via Varanasi-Jivanathpur-Prayagraj Chheoki-Manikpur instead of its scheduled route till October 24. Passes through Bina, Rani Kamalapati, Itarsi and Harda stations of WCR.

21. Train number 07651 Jalna-Chhapra Express Special, which was notified till August 14, will now go to its destination via Manikpur-Prayagraj Chheoki-Jivanathpur-Varanasi through a changed route instead of its scheduled route till October 23. it Passes through Harda, Itarsi, Pipariya, Gadarwara, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar and Satna stations of WCR.

22. Train number 07652 Chhapra-Jalna Express Special, which was notified till August 09, will now go to its destination via a changed route via Varanasi-Jivanathpur-Prayagraj Chheoki-Manikpur through its scheduled route till October 25. It passes through Satna, Maihar, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Gadarwara, Pipariya, Itarsi and Harda stations of WCR.

23. Train number 05193 Chhapra-Panvel Express which was notified till August 15, will now go to its destination via Varanasi-Jivanathpur-Prayagraj Chheoki-Manikpur instead of its scheduled route till October 24.

24. Train number 05194 Panvel-Chhapra Express which was notified till August 09, will now go to its destination via Manikpur-Prayagraj Chheoki-Jivanathpur-Varanasi instead of its scheduled route till October 25.

25. Train No. 04151 Kanpur-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express which was notified till August 09, will now go to its destination via Bhimsen-Khairar-Ohan-Satna instead of its scheduled route till October 25.

26. Train No. 04152 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Kanpur Express which was notified till August 10, will now go to its destination via Satna-Ohan-Khairar-Bhimsen instead of its scheduled route till October 26.