WATCH: Tiger Spotted On Road Leading To Jam Gate In MP's Khargone At Midnight |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A tiger was spotted on the road near Jam Gate in Khargone on Monday night. BJP leaders Parasram Chauhan of Khargone, Rajesh Badole of Kasrawad, and Aziz Chhajed of Karhi spotted the tiger while they were travelling from Indore in their car.

They were descending from Jam Gate at around 10 pm on Monday when they saw the tiger in front of their car. The passengers panicked at first and then decided to make a video of the carnivore.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The tiger also got scared and started running after the car’s light flashed on his face.

Tiger was spotted last month in Mhow

Recently, the movement of a tiger was spotted in the Mhow range of Indore Forest Division. On July 6, the tiger's footprints were spotted again in Badgonda nursery.

In Barwani, a leopard attacked a goat tied to an agricultural field on August 18. Notably, leopard cubs have been sighted in the human settlements of the village from the past 15-20 days, in the search for its prey.