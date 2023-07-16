 WATCH: Indore Collector Flags Off Bike Rally To Raise Awareness For G-20 Summit
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreWATCH: Indore Collector Flags Off Bike Rally To Raise Awareness For G-20 Summit

WATCH: Indore Collector Flags Off Bike Rally To Raise Awareness For G-20 Summit

Collector Ilayaraja T flagged off the rally from Residency Kothi and also rode a bike.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, July 16, 2023, 01:38 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Indore Collector Flags Off Bike Rally To Raise Awareness For G-20 Summit | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): District administration and RTO, Indore took out a bike rally on Sunday morning aiming to raise awareness for the G-20 summit (EWG) to be held in the city from July 19-21. Collector Ilayaraja T flagged off the rally from Residency Kothi and also rode a bike.

Large number of bikers participated in the rally. 

Read Also
6 Best Spots In Indore To Enjoy Bowl-Licking Maggi
article-image

Notably, a three-day G20 summit is being organised in Indore from July 19 to July 21. For public awareness in this regard, the district administration organised the bike rally from Residency Kothi on Sunday, July 16 at 10 am.

The bike rally started from Residency and ended at Rau via GPO, MY Hospital, Manorama Ganj Ambedkar, Crown Palace Hotel, MG Road, High Court, Regal Chauraha, MTH Compound, River Side Road, Rajwada, Padrinath, Collector Office, Mhow Naka, Annapurna Road and Rajendra Nagar. 

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Class 8 Student Dies Following Alleged Assault By Teacher In Gwalior
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Health Dept Launches Awareness Campaign, Anti-Larva Drive As 3 Dengue, 5 Malaria Cases Found...

Indore: Health Dept Launches Awareness Campaign, Anti-Larva Drive As 3 Dengue, 5 Malaria Cases Found...

WATCH: Indore Collector Flags Off Bike Rally To Raise Awareness For G-20 Summit

WATCH: Indore Collector Flags Off Bike Rally To Raise Awareness For G-20 Summit

Madhya Pradesh: BJP-Backed Goons Forcing Him To Sell His House

Madhya Pradesh: BJP-Backed Goons Forcing Him To Sell His House

Indore: Drunk OT Assistant Prepares For Delivery, Video Goes Viral

Indore: Drunk OT Assistant Prepares For Delivery, Video Goes Viral

Indore: IAP Plans To Sign MoU With State Govt To Prevent Children From NCDs

Indore: IAP Plans To Sign MoU With State Govt To Prevent Children From NCDs