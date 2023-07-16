WATCH: Indore Collector Flags Off Bike Rally To Raise Awareness For G-20 Summit | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): District administration and RTO, Indore took out a bike rally on Sunday morning aiming to raise awareness for the G-20 summit (EWG) to be held in the city from July 19-21. Collector Ilayaraja T flagged off the rally from Residency Kothi and also rode a bike.

Large number of bikers participated in the rally.

Notably, a three-day G20 summit is being organised in Indore from July 19 to July 21. For public awareness in this regard, the district administration organised the bike rally from Residency Kothi on Sunday, July 16 at 10 am.

The bike rally started from Residency and ended at Rau via GPO, MY Hospital, Manorama Ganj Ambedkar, Crown Palace Hotel, MG Road, High Court, Regal Chauraha, MTH Compound, River Side Road, Rajwada, Padrinath, Collector Office, Mhow Naka, Annapurna Road and Rajendra Nagar.

