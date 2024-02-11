WATCH: 'I Got Your Love Son, Please Lower Your Hand,' PM Modi Tells Child Waving At Him In Jhabua Rally |

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): During a tribal rally in Jhabua on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a heartfelt plea to a young child who was enthusiastically waving at him, urging him to lower his hand to avoid any discomfort.

Expressing gratitude for the child's affection, Modi kindly requested him to refrain from waving continuously, emphasizing that it could lead to hand pain. The child, held up by a man presumed to be his father, received cheers from the crowd as Modi addressed him. "I got your love, son. Please lower your hand, otherwise it will start to pain," Modi appealed to the child.

A video of the sweet gesture of the boy and PM Modi’s acknowledgement is now doing rounds on social media.

The Prime Minister was speaking at the Jan Jatiya Mahasabha in Jhabua district, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 7,550 crore in Madhya Pradesh.

'400 seats for NDA'

During the rally, he made claims about the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and said that the Bhartiya Janata Party will alone win 370 seats. "The NDA will return to power for the third consecutive term with 400 seats," he added.

Targeting the opposition Congress party he said that Congress remembers the villages, farmers and the poor only during the elections.