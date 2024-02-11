MP: 'Congress Remembers Poor And Farmers Only During Polls,' Says PM Modi In Jhabua |

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized his government's commitment to tribal welfare during a public gathering in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district on Sunday. Addressing members of the tribal community, he highlighted initiatives like the campaign against sickle cell anemia, stressing they were driven by a genuine concern for their health rather than electoral gains.

Taking aim at the opposition, particularly the Congress, PM Modi accused them of only remembering villages, the poor, and farmers during election seasons. He asserted that the Congress's tactics were indicative of their desperation in the face of an impending defeat, labeling their approach as "loot and divide."

'More than 370 seats in Lok Sabha elections'

Expressing confidence in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi predicted that the BJP's 'lotus' symbol would secure over 370 seats. He urged voters to support the BJP by ensuring increased voter turnout in every booth compared to previous elections.

PM Modi's visit to Jhabua, he clarified, was not merely a campaign stop but a demonstration of his commitment to serving the people. He reiterated the government's efforts in Madhya Pradesh, emphasizing the accelerated pace of development under the "double engine" government.

In a rallying cry to supporters, he called for a united effort to achieve the target of 370 Lok Sabha seats for the BJP, urging voters to turn out in force on election day.