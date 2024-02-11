MP: Impecunious Couple Dumps Uncle’s Body In Neighbour’s Bathroom

Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh): Pithampur Industrial Area Police successfully solved a case involving a decapitated body that was discovered recently. Three individuals, including the deceased's niece, were arrested in connection with the crime. On January 31 evening, a decapitated body was found in a deserted bathroom, making it difficult to identify the victim. Police claimed that stray dogs were fist on the body as the head and one shoulder were missing.

Despite the challenging circumstances, the police were able to gather crucial clues that eventually led them to solve the puzzle and bring justice to the deceased's family. After a more than 10-day investigation, police came to know that the body was of Babulal, 70, a resident of Timarni village in Harda district. His niece Lalita, wife of Madanlal, and her partner Imrat Goud, as they were facing a dire financial situation and made the desperate decision to dispose of their deceased uncle's body in their neighbour's bathroom.

Industrial Area Police station in-charge Santosh Dudhi informed that police recovered a decapitated body on January 31 evening at a deserted bathroom situated behind the house of one Nanuram Mandloi here in Lodhi Mohalla. At first, authorities and others were unable to identify the deceased. However, after examining the clothing and other evidence, it was discovered that the deceased was actually Babulal, who resided with his niece Lalita and her partner Imrat. In November 2023, Imrat took room from Rajendra Yadav for a monthly rent of Rs 1,200, and both Imrat and Lalita claimed to be a couple. Babulal also lived with them and due to his illness, Babulal rarely left the house. He received a monthly pension of Rs 16,000, which was the only source of income for Imrat and Lalita.

On January 27, when the landlord Rajendra Yadav noticed that the rented room was locked, he assumed that the tenants had gone to their village. However, on January 31, a decapitated body was found in the abandoned bathroom behind Nanuram's house in Lodhi Mohalla Pithampur, which was identified as Babulal. The post-mortem examination revealed that Babulal died of natural causes.

Nevertheless, the police charged landlord Rajendra Yadav for not informing the local police about the tenant and Imrat and Lalita Bai for not reporting Babulal's death to the authorities. The three were arrested and charged under sections 188 and 176 of the IPC. In their statement, Lalita and Imrat explained that after Babulal's death, they did not have enough money for his funeral expenses, leaving them with no other options but to resort to this shocking act.