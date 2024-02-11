Indore: CTD Launches Deemed Assessment Scheme To Resolve 8,500 Pending Cases Of CNG Outlets & Pumps |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To resolve 8,500 pending cases of 2021-22 & 2022-23 fiscals, Commercial Tax Department has come out with Deemed Assessment scheme for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Retail Outlets i.e. petrol pumps.

A notification explaining the scheme was issued on Wednesday last. Sources said that the scheme was meant for assessment of commercial tax of CNG for petrol pumps and CNG retail outlets. The tax assessment scheme was brought for pending tax assessment cases of FY 2021-22 and 2022-23.

Application for this scheme could be submitted by filling the prescribed format. Sources said that only calculation of tax had to be submitted in prescribed format. It did not require the applicant to furnish list of purchases and sales.

The benefit of this scheme would be available for 60 days from the notification date. Tax evasion cases would not be taken up in this scheme. Separate applications would have to be submitted for provincial and central cases. Copies of deposited challan would have to be attached and audit report submitted to the Income Tax Department. If the sale was done on declaration form under the Central Act, then it would have to be submitted along with the application.

Tax consultant Ashwin Lokhotia termed it as a simple scheme for petrol and diesel users. They would not be required to carry purchase and sale invoice ledger to the department.

After filing the application of the scheme, opportunity would be provided to correct error if any. The scheme would benefit about 5,000 dealers and around 8,500 cases of the state and petrol and diesel businessmen would not be required to go to the Commercial Tax Department for tax assessment. The department appealed to petrol and diesel businessmen to submit as many applications as possible under this deemed scheme and welcome the innovative scheme of the government.