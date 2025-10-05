Indore News: RSS To Create History As Over 1.5 Lakh Swayamsevaks March In City On Sunday

Bhopal: Names Of Places Changed, Liquor Shops In The City Closed With Rashtriya Sevak Sangh's Consent | PTI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A well-organized and spectacular Path Sanchalan (march-past) of over 1.5 lakh Swayamsevaks (volunteers) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will be the cynosure of all eyes in the city on Sunday. March-pasts will also be taken out from 34 locations in the city, some in the morning and others in the evening.

To welcome this grand march-past, various organizations of the city have set up welcome gates and stages, giving a saffron look to the city.

To mark the 100 years of the foundation of the RSS, the organisation is set to make this event historic. This march past will be the biggest one, wherein over 1.5 lakh volunteers will be participating in full RSS uniform. RSS volunteers are working day and night for the past one month to make this event a grandiose one.

It is believed that at least one member from a family will be participating in the march-pasts taken out from their respective areas.

A special feature of this year’s grand march-past is that the Sangh’s All India Joint General Secretary, Arun Kumar, will also participate. This year, not only regular RSS volunteers but also a large number of businessmen, industrialists, social workers, doctors, lawyers, engineers and corporate sector employees will participate in the march. The Sangh has specially invited all these professionals.

All participants will be seen marching in the traditional RSS uniform.

The RSS has also made special arrangements for its senior and elderly volunteers. Those who are unable to walk long distances will welcome the march from the rooftops of their houses or from specially set up stages. They too will be part of this historic event in full uniform.

The march routes will be decorated with saffron flags. Hundreds of social organizations and a large number of women will welcome the volunteers with flower showers and aarti. A special plan has also been prepared to maintain a smooth traffic system, so that common citizens do not have to face inconvenience.

[Story by Staff Reporter]