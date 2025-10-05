Indore News: Nearly 60% Reduction In Road Fatalities In City In 2023 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While two back to back vehicular mishaps have sent ripples though Indore, the fact remains that the commercial capital of the state saw a sharp decline in both road accidents and fatalities across the nation in year 2023.

According to the data released recently by Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, the city witnessed a noticeable drop of 1,114 accidents, marking a 23.8% reduction from year 2022.

The total number of accidents fell from 4,680 in 2022 to 3,566 in 2023. This remarkable improvement saw Indore's national ranking for total accidents drop from 2nd in 2022 to 5th in 2023, indicating fewer crashes on its roads.

Contrary to this decline, the city saw a massive rise of 27.3 per cent in road accidents in 2022 when compared to 2021.

Sharp decline in deaths and injuries

The most striking success is in the reduction of road accident deaths. Indore witnessed a massive drop of 382 fatalities, a staggering 59.78% reduction. Fatalities decreased from 639 in 2022 to just 257 in 2023. This achievement pushed the city's national rank for accident-related deaths from a worrisome 5th position in 2022 to a significantly improved 57th in 2023.

Injuries also saw a substantial reduction, falling from 3,967 injured persons in 2022 to 2,806 in 2023. The city's national rank for injuries improved from 3rd to 7th.

Over-speeding and straight road crashes remain a concern

Despite the overall positive trend, the NCRB data highlights areas where concerted efforts are still required. Indore ranks high in certain accident categories, pointing to specific road safety challenges.

The city ranked 3rd nationally in accidents attributed to over-speeding, recording 3,134 accidents, which resulted in 217 deaths and 2,473 injured persons in 2023.

Similarly, for accidents on straight roads, Indore was ranked 3rd with 2,661 accidents, causing 156 deaths and injuring 2,126 individuals.

[Story by Aman Sharma]