Indore News: Name of businessman's Daughter Also Added In Case Of Shooting At Model

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the case of the shooting at model Arjun Joshi (Paliwal) in Khajrana area, police have also made the daughter of a building material businessman an accused.

According to reports, during a heated argument at the businessman’s house, where the model was also present—the daughter had allegedly handed over a pistol to her her father, who then fired at the model.

According to the police, on the night of September 13, the businessman had opened fire on BJP leader Narayan Joshi’s son and model Arjun Paliwal.

The businessman’s daughter was reportedly friends with Arjun and had taken several lakhs of rupees from him. They had gathered to settle financial matters, but when Arjun arrived, the businessman got angry. During the argument, his daughter handed him the pistol, which he used to shoot at Arjun.

Police had earlier registered a case of attempted murder and arrested her father. After further investigation, the businessman’s daughter has now been made a co-accused.

Arjun, who was seriously injured, spent over two weeks in the hospital. On Friday, he visited the Khajrana police station and recorded his statement, claiming he was called to the house under a plan and shot with an illegal weapon kept there. Two shots were fired, one missed, while the other hit his hand.

Khajrana TI Manoj Sendhav said the investigation is still ongoing and the businessman’s daughter has been named an accused based on Arjun’s latest statement.