 Indore News: Name of businessman's Daughter Also Added In Case Of Shooting At Model
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Name of businessman's Daughter Also Added In Case Of Shooting At Model

Indore News: Name of businessman's Daughter Also Added In Case Of Shooting At Model

After further investigation, the businessman’s daughter has now been made a co-accused.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 01:56 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the case of the shooting at model Arjun Joshi (Paliwal) in Khajrana area, police have also made the daughter of a building material businessman an accused.

According to reports, during a heated argument at the businessman’s house, where the model was also present—the daughter had allegedly handed over a pistol to her her father, who then fired at the model.

According to the police, on the night of September 13, the businessman had opened fire on BJP leader Narayan Joshi’s son and model Arjun Paliwal.

Read Also
Chef Kunal Kapur Falls For Indore’s Flavours – From Making Jalebi To Enjoying Dal Pakwan At...
article-image

The businessman’s daughter was reportedly friends with Arjun and had taken several lakhs of rupees from him. They had gathered to settle financial matters, but when Arjun arrived, the businessman got angry. During the argument, his daughter handed him the pistol, which he used to shoot at Arjun.

FPJ Shorts
Bitcoin Surges Past $125,000, Sets New All-Time High As Global Demand & Institutional Buying Soar
Bitcoin Surges Past $125,000, Sets New All-Time High As Global Demand & Institutional Buying Soar
Global Recognition: 3 Gauhati University Professors Make It To List Of World's Top 2% Scientists By Stanford University
Global Recognition: 3 Gauhati University Professors Make It To List Of World's Top 2% Scientists By Stanford University
IND W vs PAK W, Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur Avoids Handshake With Pakistan Captain Fatima Sana In Colombo; Video
IND W vs PAK W, Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur Avoids Handshake With Pakistan Captain Fatima Sana In Colombo; Video
Enraged Women Vandalised Liquor Shop In UP When It Reopened, Alcohol Bottles Worth Lakhs Broken | WATCH
Enraged Women Vandalised Liquor Shop In UP When It Reopened, Alcohol Bottles Worth Lakhs Broken | WATCH

Police had earlier registered a case of attempted murder and arrested her father. After further investigation, the businessman’s daughter has now been made a co-accused.

Read Also
Indore Bhavana Murder Case: 3, Including A Woman, Held; Accused Escaped In Swift Car & Had Plans To...
article-image

Arjun, who was seriously injured, spent over two weeks in the hospital. On Friday, he visited the Khajrana police station and recorded his statement, claiming he was called to the house under a plan and shot with an illegal weapon kept there. Two shots were fired, one missed, while the other hit his hand.

Khajrana TI Manoj Sendhav said the investigation is still ongoing and the businessman’s daughter has been named an accused based on Arjun’s latest statement.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: RSS To Create History As Over 1.5 Lakh Swayamsevaks March In City On Sunday

Indore News: RSS To Create History As Over 1.5 Lakh Swayamsevaks March In City On Sunday

MP Cough Syrup Case: Death Toll Rises To 13; Doctor Who Prescribed Coldrif Arrested

MP Cough Syrup Case: Death Toll Rises To 13; Doctor Who Prescribed Coldrif Arrested

MP News: State's Investors’ Session Being Held For First Time In Northeast Region; CM Mohan Yadav...

MP News: State's Investors’ Session Being Held For First Time In Northeast Region; CM Mohan Yadav...

Indore News: Name of businessman's Daughter Also Added In Case Of Shooting At Model

Indore News: Name of businessman's Daughter Also Added In Case Of Shooting At Model

Madhya Pradesh October 5, 2025, Weather Updates: Expect Light Rain In State; Monsoon To Withdraw In...

Madhya Pradesh October 5, 2025, Weather Updates: Expect Light Rain In State; Monsoon To Withdraw In...