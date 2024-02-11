Indore: Driver Electrocuted While Washing Truck | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old driver was electrocuted while washing a truck in Rajendra police station area on Friday. The incident occurred near CAT Road and he was taken to the hospital but could not be saved.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Uday Mujalde, a resident of Khandwa who was staying on rent in Shriram Colony. The deceased’s brother-in-law Rajanayak said that Uday had an off on Thursday due to the new moon (amavasya) so he was washing his truck at his employer’s godown when he received the shock.

He is survived by his wife and three children. He alleged that Uday’s employer neither took him to the hospital nor he has been traceable since the incident. The police initiated a probe into the case to know the circumstances under which the incident occurred and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.

Indore: B-pharma Student Electrocuted | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After struggling for life for around 5 days, a 19-year-old B-pharma student died after sustaining burn injuries due to an electric shock late on Friday. The incident occurred on February 4 around 7 pm in Tejaji Nagar area when he was trying to get a flag down from the upper floor using an iron rod that came in contact with a high-tension electric line.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Yashraj Solanki, a resident of Khandwa who was staying on rent in Tejaji Nagar area with friends. He was a first-year student of B-pharmacy in a city college. He had two sisters and was the only son of his parents. His father is a farmer. The police began a probe into the case to know the circumstances under which the incident occurred.