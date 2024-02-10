Indore Constable Found Dead At Shubhash Square; Phone & Cash Missing

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A police constable was found dead in the Shubhash Square area on Saturday morning. His mobile phone and cash in the wallet were missing; however, no injury marks were found on his body.

Prima facie, it appears the constable succumbed to cardiac arrest. The actual cause of the death can only be ascertained after the post-mortem.

The deceased was identified as Ashok Bodana. He worked as the driver of additional commissioner (traffic) Manish Kumar Aggarwal.

Read Also 10 Chic Cafes In Indore For Your Surreal Valentine’s Date

According to the police, Bodana has been in the police force since 2013. Bodana's senior head constable, Veer Singh Raghuwanshi, said that ,on Friday, he had dropped police vehicles for repair at a garage in the Malwa mill area. When he did not return till late evening, his family members tried to contact him, however the phone went switched off. Panicked, his family members and other policemen searched for him all night, but in vain.

Following which, a missing complaint was lodged at the MIG police station. The next morning, on Saturday, his body was found near Shubhash Square in the Pardeshipura area. His mobile phone and cash in his wallet were missing. The police initiated a probe into the case and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.