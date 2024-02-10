Indore: WhatsApp Helpline No. For Food Adulteration Complaints Released | File Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has released WhatApp helpline no. 9406764084 on which people can register their food adulteration complaints. Steps are also being taken to enable people to lodge these complaints on 311 App of IMC. In another step to help consumers, it has been decided that milk dairies and shops selling milk will have to install milk quality (fat) checking machine.

A survey of Sarafa Choupati shops will be conducted. These decisions were taken at a meeting of the District Level Advisory Committee constituted under the Food Safety and Standards Act held here on Friday under the chairmanship of Collector Asheesh Singh.

The collector said that the district administration is committed to ensuring availability of safe food items to the general public. Expressing his commitment, the collector has given strict instructions that those manufacturing and selling non-standard food items that are unsafe for human life will not be spared under any circumstances. Strict action will be taken against them and criminal cases will also be filed.

The campaign to get rid of adulteration will be accelerated and made more effective. It will be mandatory to install machines to check milk quality (fat) at all dairies selling milk in the city. In this regard, restrictive orders are being issued under Section 144.

Additional collector Gaurav Bainal along with officers and committee members of the concerned departments were present in the meeting. The collector said that to ensure that the campaign is comprehensive, a calendar should be prepared and action taken to collect samples. All types of food items should be checked. Those producing unsafe and non-standard food items should not be spared under any circumstances.