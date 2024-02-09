 Indore: Retired Army Man Points Out Pistol At Guard Over Parking Dispute At IMC
Incident caught on CCTV camera; footage goes viral

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 09, 2024, 05:37 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A heated dispute over parking at the Indore Municipal Corporation escalated dramatically on Friday when a retired army man, visiting for personal reasons, pointed a pistol at a security guard.

The incident unfolded around 11 am in the IMC headquarters' health department parking lot, where the municipal commissioner's car is usually parked.

The dispute had arisen when the retired colonel attempted to park his vehicle in a spot reserved for the municipal commissioner’s official vehicle. The on-site guard, Laxman More, objected, leading to a verbal altercation.

In a shocking turn of events, the retired colonel, identified as a middle-aged individual, brandished a pistol, threatening the security personnel.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV, with the footage subsequently going viral.

Municipal Commissioner Harshika Singh has called for an investigation into the matter and urged the filing of a complaint against the retired colonel.

The case is currently under scrutiny as authorities work to understand the full context of the dispute and assess potential legal consequences.

Citizens and officials alike express concern over the escalation of such conflicts and emphasize the need for swift and just resolution to maintain order and safety within public spaces.

