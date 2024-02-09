Indore Health Updates: Chill Out Of Closet Again, Kids Falling Prey To Viral Diseases | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With frequent changes in weather conditions, the city has been witnessing a rise in various seasonal diseases—mainly viral fever, cough and cold and flu. Over the past week, most of the city’s hospitals have recorded a marked rise in the number of patients with these problems. According to doctors, children are the most affected as they are suffering from flu and taking time of at least five to seven days to recover.

Paediatrician Dr Tarun Gupta said that cases of viral disorders among children are increasing as the number has increased by 20 per cent. “Many children are suffering from fever, cough and cold, and flu. These diseases are contagious and affecting routine life along with the studies of children, as well,” he said.

He also appealed to people not to ignore the symptoms and said they must take treatment to avoid any spread of diseases. Meanwhile, Dr Mahendra Jha said, at least one member from each family in the city has been suffering from seasonal diseases. These diseases are contagious and affect normal life.

Wards must take flu vaccines

“All persons aged 6 months and older, with rare exception, are recommended for annual flu vaccination. Vaccination is particularly important for people who are at higher risk of developing serious flu complications. It also helps in preventing influenza, viral pneumonia, and other contagious diseases among children.”

