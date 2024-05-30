 WATCH: Devotees Clash With Security Guards At Ujjain's Mahakal Temple Over Allowing Special Entry To Some
The devotees alleged that they were restricted from entering the temple and stopped in front of the temple administrator's office around 9.30 pm.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 30, 2024, 02:15 PM IST
article-image
MP: Devotees Clash With Security Personnel At Mahakaleshwar Temple Over Entry Inside Premises; VISUALS Surface | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A ruckus was created at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple on Wednesday night after a scuffle broke out between devotees and security guards. Devotees complained of the biassed treatment, as the guards allowed a special entry for some people.

This agitated the family, who was waiting in a long queue, which further led to an argument, followed by violence with the security personnel at the gate.

The incident was captured in a video on Wednesday and has been doing the rounds on social media since then. 

Fight goes viral...

According to information, the video of the ruckus surfaced on the internet and was recorded at Nirmalya Gate of Mahakaleshwar Temple. The devotees alleged that they were restricted from entering the temple and stopped in front of the temple administrator's office around 9.30 p.m..

Meanwhile, a large crowd gathered in front of the temple’s main gate. Later, some specific people were allowed to get it for darshan. Again, the crowd was stopped for the second time at Nirmalya Gate, from where some ‘special’ people were given entry into the temple. 

Special devotees were being entertained

Irked, an elderly woman objected to this behaviour. This led to an argument between the woman’s family members and the security personnel deployed at the temple regarding the entry inside.

It can be seen in the video that the woman and her family members are arguing with the security personnel at the Nirmalya Gate, meanwhile a devotee who came with them suddenly starts a clash with the security personnel. After this, the security personnel also attack the devotees. 

The incident created chaos at the temple premises. The matter reached the temple administrator, who later investigated the matter further.

