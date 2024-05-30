Madhya Pradesh May 30 Weather Update: Severe Heatwave To Continue; Gwalior, Khajuraho, Prithvipur Among Top 10 Hottest Cities In State

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State will continue to face scorching heat for the next two days. On May 30 and 31, severe heatwaves are expected in Gwalior, Chambal, Malwa-Nimar regions, with temperatures staying above 45 degrees Celsius. Gwalior and Chambal regions are on red alert for heatwaves on Thursday, and 33 districts will experience intense heat.

Prithvipur in Niwari district remained the hottest place for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, with a temperature of 47.5 degrees Celsius. Khajuraho also recorded temperatures above 47 degrees Celsius. Severe heatwaves affected 12 districts, including Gwalior and Niwari, while hot winds blew through 24 districts, including Bhopal and Indore, impacting 36 districts overall.

Top 10 Hottest Cities in MP

The top 10 hottest cities in Madhya Pradesh are Prithvipur, Khajuraho, Datia, Satna, Sidhi, Gwalior, Rewa, Shivpuri, Nowgaon, and Tikamgarh. Khajuraho recorded 47.4 degrees, Datia 46.7 degrees, Satna 46.7 degrees, Sidhi 46.6 degrees, Gwalior 46.4 degrees, Rewa 46.2 degrees, Shivpuri 46 degrees, and Nowgaon and Tikamgarh 45.5 degrees.

In major cities, Bhopal recorded 44.1 degrees, Indore 40.8 degrees, Jabalpur 42.7 degrees, and Ujjain 41.5 degrees. Pachmarhi had the lowest temperature at 36.4 degrees, and Narmadapuram recorded 38.8 degrees.

Heatwaves impacted Gwalior, Prithvipur, Khajuraho, Datia, Satna, Sidhi, Rewa, Shahdol, Shivpuri, Nowgaon, Damoh, and Tikamgarh. Hot winds also blew in Katni, Guna, Rajgarh, Mandla, Malajkhand, Seoni, Bhopal, Umaria, Sagar, Ashoknagar, Khargone, Sehore, Chhindwara, Khandwa, Shajapur, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Dewas, Barwani, Ujjain, Ratlam, Betul, Dhar, and Indore.

Northern MP is Hotter

According to Arun Sharma, a scientist from IMD Bhopal, the heatwave will persist for the next two days in Madhya Pradesh, particularly in the northern regions where hot winds will blow. Temperatures in Gwalior, Datia, and Niwari districts will remain between 46 to 47 degrees Celsius. The heatwave is expected to weaken on June 1, but temperatures will still rise.