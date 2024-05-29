MP Shocker: Bats, Birds Fall Dead From Trees In Ratlam As Mercury Soars Upto 45° Celsius; Visuals Surface

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): State is experiencing a severe heatwave, with temperatures soaring up to a blistering 45 degrees Celsius. This intense heat is not just making life difficult for people but is also taking a toll on wildlife.

A video shared by the Instagram handle 'indorehighlights' has gone viral, showing the heartbreaking impact of the heatwave on birds in Ratlam, near the municipal office.

In the footage, bats can be seen falling from trees during the day, unable to cope with the extreme heat. They are shivering, becoming unconscious and then dying due to the relentless heat.

The video has been circulating widely on social media, and the viewers, local residents, moved by the plight of these birds, are urging everyone to keep water for the birds and other animals outside to help them survive these scorching days. It's a small act of kindness that can make a big difference in this intense heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'Red Alert' for a heatwave in Ratlam. These summer heatwaves are expected to continue for almost a week more. They are warning of continued high temperatures and urging everyone to take precautions. So, keep cool, stay hydrated, and don't forget to help our feathered friends.