 MP Shocker: Bats, Birds Fall Dead From Trees In Ratlam As Mercury Soars Upto 45° Celsius; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP Shocker: Bats, Birds Fall Dead From Trees In Ratlam As Mercury Soars Upto 45° Celsius; Visuals Surface

MP Shocker: Bats, Birds Fall Dead From Trees In Ratlam As Mercury Soars Upto 45° Celsius; Visuals Surface

Residents urge all to keep water pot outside their homes.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Wednesday, May 29, 2024, 01:52 PM IST
article-image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): State is experiencing a severe heatwave, with temperatures soaring up to a blistering 45 degrees Celsius. This intense heat is not just making life difficult for people but is also taking a toll on wildlife.

A video shared by the Instagram handle 'indorehighlights' has gone viral, showing the heartbreaking impact of the heatwave on birds in Ratlam, near the municipal office.

Read Also
MP Weather Update: Blistering Heatwave Sweeps State; Gwalior, Tikamgarh & More Roast Under The Sun...
article-image

In the footage, bats can be seen falling from trees during the day, unable to cope with the extreme heat. They are shivering, becoming unconscious and then dying due to the relentless heat.

The video has been circulating widely on social media, and the viewers, local residents, moved by the plight of these birds, are urging everyone to keep water for the birds and other animals outside to help them survive these scorching days. It's a small act of kindness that can make a big difference in this intense heat.

Read Also
Anti-Encroachment Drive in MP: Bhopal Boasts Of 43 Stepwells, But None In Use
article-image

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'Red Alert' for a heatwave in Ratlam. These summer heatwaves are expected to continue for almost a week more. They are warning of continued high temperatures and urging everyone to take precautions. So, keep cool, stay hydrated, and don't forget to help our feathered friends.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Shocker: Bats, Birds Fall Dead From Trees In Ratlam As Mercury Soars Upto 45° Celsius; Visuals...

MP Shocker: Bats, Birds Fall Dead From Trees In Ratlam As Mercury Soars Upto 45° Celsius; Visuals...

MP Weather Update: Blistering Heatwave Sweeps State; Gwalior, Tikamgarh & More Roast Under The Sun...

MP Weather Update: Blistering Heatwave Sweeps State; Gwalior, Tikamgarh & More Roast Under The Sun...

World Digestive Health Day: 'Food Capital' struggles with digestive health

World Digestive Health Day: 'Food Capital' struggles with digestive health

Madhya Pradesh: Encroachments To Be Removed From Saraswati And Kanh Rivers In Indore

Madhya Pradesh: Encroachments To Be Removed From Saraswati And Kanh Rivers In Indore

Indore: Elderly Man Throws Garland Of Shoes At Judge After Decision Goes Against Him

Indore: Elderly Man Throws Garland Of Shoes At Judge After Decision Goes Against Him