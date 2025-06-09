Video: Ghazipur Dhaba Operator Reveals How Missing Sonam Raghuvanshi Reached Him At Midnight

Dhaba owner: Sahil Yadav |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After being missing for over two weeks, Sonam Raghuvanshi, was found at a roadside dhaba operator in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district on intervening night of Sunday-Monday.

Dhaba owner Sahil Yadav, who first spotted her, shared what happened that night.

In the clip, Sahil explains that she arrived alone around 2 AM, looked disturbed, and asked for a phone to call her family.

Check out Yadav's video clip below :

Speaking to reporters, Sahil Yadav said, “She came alone around 2 in the night. She looked very tired and scared. She asked for a mobile phone to call her family.”

After she finished talking, “I told her to sit and rest, and called the police. They came and took her away.”

When asked about her condition and where she came from, Sahil said she looked disturbed and wasn’t saying much. “She was alone. When I asked where she came from and where she was going, she just pointed in one direction and stayed quiet.”

Police are now focusing on her medical and mental health check-up before questioning her. Her husband Raja Raghuvanshi was found dead in Meghalaya days after Sonam went missing during their honeymoon.

VIDEO | Indore Couple Case: Here's what Raja Raghuvanshi’s mother Uma Raghuvanshi claims, “Those responsible should get the death penalty. If Sonam did this, then she too should be punished. Sonam always behaved well with us - we still can’t believe she could have done this... We… pic.twitter.com/RN9SvBacZ9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 9, 2025

This shocking case, which started as a missing persons alert, is now being investigated as a planned murder.