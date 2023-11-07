UP CM Yogi Urges Voters To Reject Congress, Choose 'Lotus' In Madhya Pradesh

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wrapped up his first day of campaigning in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday with a public meeting in Sonkatch where he sought votes for BJP candidate Rajesh Sonkar.

CM Yogi underlined that Congress represents problems, while BJP signifies solutions.

"Congress is synonymous with dividing the nation. If you seek freedom from Congress, which disrespects saints and faith, cast your vote for the BJP's lotus symbol," CM Yogi said during his address at Madhya Pradesh's Dewas.

CM Yogi highlighted India's transformation since 2014 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in his speech.

"He portrayed this new India as not only extending a hand to the rest of the world but also standing firm against those who challenge it," he added.

CM Yogi emphasized the substantial changes that have occurred in Madhya Pradesh over the past 20 years.

He said, "States like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar were once considered lagging in development and economic growth. However, under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the guidance of the BJP government and Modi, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have overcome their previous development constraints. Unfortunately, Bihar and Rajasthan are still in a similar situation." While CM Yogi Adityanath was addressing the crowd, there was a health emergency near the stage, prompting him to halt his speech. He immediately directed the individual to be taken to an ambulance for urgent medical attention. Additionally, he promptly sent a Member of Parliament (MP) who was present on the stage to provide assistance.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. (

