 Indore: Cops Break Open Home To Rescue Sick Lawyer, Admit Him To Hospital
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 07, 2023, 12:18 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of police rescued an elderly man in Manoramaganj on Monday who was very ill and needed immediate help.

Information was received by the police through Dial 100 control room at Police Station Palasia that an elderly person in Manoramaganj had informed over the phone that he has been ill for four days and is unable to get up from bed or even open the door.

On receiving information, the team of police led by SI Swaraj Dabi went to the spot. They had to break open the back door of the house as after repeatedly knocking on the door nobody opened the front door. There the cops saw Devpriya Sen, a lawyer by profession, lying on the bed in an ill condition.

The police team immediately inquired about his well-being and with the help of the neighbours he was given water and milk and rushed to the Geeta Bhawan Hospital by an mbulance.

Indore: Two-Wheeler Rider Killed After Colliding With Divider
article-image
