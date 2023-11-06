 Indore: Two-Wheeler Rider Killed After Colliding With Divider
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Two-Wheeler Rider Killed After Colliding With Divider

Indore: Two-Wheeler Rider Killed After Colliding With Divider

The accident happened near Arts and Commerce College around 1 p.m.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 06, 2023, 10:09 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 36-year-old man was killed in an accident after his two-wheeler collided with a divider under the Bhawarkuan police station jurisdiction late on Saturday.

The accident happened near Arts and Commerce College around 1 p.m. According to his family, he had gone out to meet someone. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Mahendra Deshmukh, a resident of Karma Nagar Banganga.

He was an electrician and informed his family of going to meet someone. The deceased father said that he received a call from a passerby near the spot about the accident.

The impact of the accident was so high, that Mahendra fell on the road and sustained severe head injuries. The excessive loss of blood might have caused his death.

The police recorded the statements of the family members and sent the body for autopsy.

Read Also
MP: Two Arrested In Rs 38L Robbery Case
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: 4 Held For Gambling, Rs 1.75 Lakh Recovered

Indore: 4 Held For Gambling, Rs 1.75 Lakh Recovered

Indore Health Update: Total Dengue Cases Hit 400 Mark

Indore Health Update: Total Dengue Cases Hit 400 Mark

Indore: Two-Wheeler Rider Killed After Colliding With Divider

Indore: Two-Wheeler Rider Killed After Colliding With Divider

MP Election 2023: Malwa-Nimar Holds Key To MP Assembly, In Whose Hand Will It Land In 2023?

MP Election 2023: Malwa-Nimar Holds Key To MP Assembly, In Whose Hand Will It Land In 2023?

MP: Sigh Of Relief In BJP Camp, Senani Extends Support To Arya

MP: Sigh Of Relief In BJP Camp, Senani Extends Support To Arya