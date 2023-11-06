Indore: Two-Wheeler Rider Killed After Colliding With Divider

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 36-year-old man was killed in an accident after his two-wheeler collided with a divider under the Bhawarkuan police station jurisdiction late on Saturday.

The accident happened near Arts and Commerce College around 1 p.m. According to his family, he had gone out to meet someone. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Mahendra Deshmukh, a resident of Karma Nagar Banganga.

He was an electrician and informed his family of going to meet someone. The deceased father said that he received a call from a passerby near the spot about the accident.

The impact of the accident was so high, that Mahendra fell on the road and sustained severe head injuries. The excessive loss of blood might have caused his death.

The police recorded the statements of the family members and sent the body for autopsy.

