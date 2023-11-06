MP: Two Arrested In Rs 38L Robbery Case

Representative image

Pipliya Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested two persons in connection with robbery of Rs 38 lakh from a mandi trader's accountant outside a bank in Pipliya Mandi. The incident occurred on November 3 when Virendra Jain, accountant of mandi trader Kamlesh Kumar, withdrew the amount for paying garlic producers in the market. As Jain exited the bank, an assailant attacked him with a baseball bat, causing him to fall to the ground.

Then attacker snatched the bag filled with the cash and fled the scene on a white motorcycle, with a revolver in hand. Photos and videos of the incident went viral on social media, identifying two criminals and their bike. Villagers in Turkiya and Chothkhedi recognised the culprits and initiated a pursuit. During the chase, the criminals abandoned the motorcycle and the stolen money near a forest, firing three shots in their escape. The police identified the bike's ownership through its engine and chassis numbers that led them to Arbaaz Pathan, hailing from Mandsaur. Upon interrogation, Arbaaz confessed to his involvement and implicated his accomplice, Bhayyu alias Mubarik Khan, a resident of Alot. The investigation also revealed that Hammal Aslam Mev, employed at mandi trader Roopchand Hotwani, had provided information about the accountant's bank visit, making him a co-conspirator.

Police arrested Arbaaz and Aslam, while Bhayyu alias Mubarik remains at large. They seized weapons and motorcycle used in the robbery.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)