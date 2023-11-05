Indore: Won’t Go To Areas Where People Refuse To Say Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Says Malini Gaur

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MLA and BJP candidate from Indore-4 Malini Gaur said she won’t ask for votes or go to areas in which people do not say Vande Mataram and Bharat Mata Ki Jai. She made the statement during a debate in the Aamne Samne programme on Saturday at Indore Press Club. Congress candidate Raja Mandhwani and AAP candidate Dr Piyush Joshi were also present.

While talking to reporters, Gaur was questioned about not going to minority-dominated areas, she replied, “I will not ask for votes from those who do not say Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Vande Maatram. We have ideology of nationalism and we do not support people who are anti-national.”

During the debate, Congress candidate Raja Mandhwani said, “There is no development in the constituency and streets are not cleaned. No ‘vikas’ is seen in the constituency. If elected I will make a jogging space in Lalbagh area. Proper hospitals will be made. He also alleged that shopkeepers and traders of the area are subjected to extortion.

AAP candidate Dr Piyush Joshi said, “The Phooti Kothi flyover is being constructed without any application of mind. There is no Sanjeevni Clinic in the area and heritage buildings are getting demolished in the name of expansion and development.” He added AAP is focusing on education, health and business.

Chintu attacks Mendola who skipped the prog

FP Photo

In another session of Aamne Samne in which Congress candidate for Indore-2 Chintu Choukse and BJP MLA and candidate Ramesh Mendola were supposed to be engaged in a face-off, only Chintu Choukse came. “Mafias and criminals are under the protection of Dada Dayalu (Mendola). Many criminals are associated with them and are being given protection. Politics has now become business for the people. Dada Dayalu’s daya (mercy) is there on the goons of Indore-2,” said Choukse.

He also claimed that municipal corporation is in so much debt that they have to take Rs 90 crore loan to pay salary of the employees. “The whole system is corrupted and Congress will clean all this corruption,” said Choukse.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)