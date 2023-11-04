Indore Horror: Man Beats Old Dad With Hammer, Bangs His Head On Wall & Tortures Him To Death Over Land

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident has been reported from a village in Indore district, where a man allegedly thrashed his father to death over property dispute. The accused son brutally beat his father with hammers, banged his head on wall and even dragged him mercilessly. He continued to assault him till the old man died.

The incident was reported at Sonwai village under Khudel police station area on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Bhuvan Singh, while his accused son as Ramesh Singh, 45.

Speaking to media, Radha Parmar, the sister of the accused man alleged that her brother was torturing their father since last five years, demanding to transfer the ancestral land on his name. On Friday, accused Ramesh got drunk and started their father mercilessly, even banged his head to the wall. He beat theold man till he died.

The body of the deceased has been kept at the district hospital for post-mortem. Further probe is underway.

