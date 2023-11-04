On Camera: Hindu Girl Found with 2 Muslim Youths in Bhopal Hotel, Bajrang Dal Thrash Duo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a disturbing incident in Bhopal, Bajrang Dal members took matters into their own hands, resorting to vigilante justice. This occurred following the alleged discovery of a Hindu girl in the company of two Muslim youths at a private hotel on Friday night. The situation escalated as they publicly confronted and physically assaulted the accused individuals before parading them through the streets and subsequently delivering them to the police.

The youths belonged to Muslim community and they were brutally beaten. A video of the incident is also going viral on social media.

According to the information, Bajrang Dal had received a tip off on the matter. Following which, they barged in the MP Nagar based hotel, reached third floor and saw a girl in a night suit sitting with two youths in the room. They dragged all three out of the room and raised slogans against them, alleging a case of love jihad.

The youths have been identified as Anas Khan and Danesh Khan. The girl is said to be a resident of Bina.

The workers of Bajrang Dal thrashed the Muslim youths in mid road, chanted slognas, "joote maaro," (beat them with shoes) and took out their procession before handing them to the police.

Police have sent both the accused to jail under section 15 while the girl has been handed over to her family.

