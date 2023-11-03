Bhopal Crime Branch Eyeing People Who Aborted Kids In Delhi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The city crime branch has recovered a list of all such persons who had approached the seventh accused, Ashok in the human trafficking and child kidnapping racket to abort their babies in Delhi and Haryana. Officials said the crime branch is now eyeing all such persons, and will nab them as soon as possible.

Additional DCP (Crime), Shailendra Singh Chouhan said the cops recovered a list of all such persons from the year 2022 till 2023, who had aborted their babies or had handed them over to Ashok. The list also contains the names of the parents, along with their contact numbers. Ashok had listed the amount taken from such parents too, in the list.

The crime branch officials are now trying to get in touch with all such parents and will interrogate them, once then they lay their hands on them. The Bhopal crime branch has also written a letter to the Delhi police in this respect and have sought cooperation from them to nab all such couples.