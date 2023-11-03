 Bhopal: Teacher Keeps Away From Poll Training For Not Having Wife
District electoral officer suspends him for a strange reply

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 03, 2023, 10:49 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A teacher of a government higher secondary school at Mahudar in Amarpatan gave a strange reply to the district administration for his absence from training for election duty.

When a show-cause notice was issued to the teacher, Akhilesh Kumar Tiwari, he said he was spending life without a wife, so the officials should let him walk the isles before asking him to undergo training for election duty.

Not only that, he also said he would tie the knot if he got Rs 35 lakh.  He also demanded a flat either in Samdaria area in Rewa district or in Singrauli. He also said he had broken his hand and was down with backbone ailments.

Because of his strange reply, the district electoral officer suspended Tiwari and attached him to the block education officer in Majhgaon. Several officers were issued show-cause notices for not attending the training programme.

