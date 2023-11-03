Bhopal: National Green Tribunal Issues Notice to PWD, BMC, MPPCB, Collector Over Pollution in Kolar

Bhopal: Lakhs Of Litres Of Water Wasted As Kerwa Pipeline Bursts During Construction Of Six Lane Road In Kolar | FP FIle Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday issued notices to all the six respondents over pollution caused due to construction of six-lane project in Kolar and lack of waste management there.

The NGT has constituted a two-member committee consisting of Bhopal district collector and MP Pollution Control Board (MPPCP) instructing them to submit report within six weeks.

The six respondents include road construction agency, PWD executive engineer, MPPCB, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Bhopal district collector.

RTI activist Nitin Saxena has filed petition on pollution caused due to six-lane project. According to petition, respondents are required to adopt eco-friendly construction practices such as dust control, noise reduction and waste management besides putting in place a mechanism for continuous monitoring and reporting of pollution level in Kolar. But no such measures were taken.

It has been alleged that specific measures to minimise pollution and ecological harm has not been taken. Besides, environmental regulations and guidelines preventing deterioration of air and water quality has not followed by authorities concerned.

The construction has led to rise in air and noise pollution affecting the health and well-being of area’s residents. The improper disposal of construction waste and materials has degraded the local ecosystem including water bodies and green space, petition stated.