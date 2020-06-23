Unlock in Indore: Number of marriage participants climbs to 50, Chai-Poha shops unlocked

Transport offices in Siyaganj, Hathipala area will reopen on odd-Even. All shops have been allowed to open in Zone-2. A committee has been set-up to decide on the reopening of malls, restaurant and gym. However, discussions in this regard are pending. The shops in Sarwate, Chhoti Gwaltoli and railway station area are quite narrow and the area is congested. So, these shops will reopen for 7 days under odd-even formula. It will then be fully operational.

No decision regarding Sarafa and 56 dukan

Chai-Naste wale (Tea-breakfasters) have been allowed to operate from 6 am to 10 am. There has been no discussion on the reopening of food shops at Sarafa and 56 dukan yet. All other shops in ‘56’ will reopen except for food and drink units. They also discussed about temples, but the unanimous decision was to go slow.

Regarding Zone-3, he said the area has been fully opened. Sand, Gitti and Muram traders will be allowed to call their goods from 11 pm to 5 am.

Now 50 can participate in wedding

MP Shankar Lalwani said earlier, 12 persons were were allowed to attend wedding ceremonies. This has been increased to 50 following intense pleas and requests. People from both sides will be included in this. Besides this, four to five members of the band party, barber, Pandit, Ghodiwala will also be allowed. The MP appealed to the people to maintain the Covid protocols strictly.